Boeing expands partnership with Invictus Games to support wounded veterans

Company to serve as Presenting Partner of Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

Sponsorship builds on a multi-year agreement and Boeing’s support of global defence forces, veterans and their families

Boeing is expanding its support of the Invictus Games and the wounded servicemen and women from around the world who compete and inspire. For the first time, the company will serve as the Presenting Partner of Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023.

“The Invictus Games makes a decisive contribution to the rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans,” said Brigadier General Alfred Marstaller, project director of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023. “We are delighted to be working with Boeing this year to provide lasting support to the competitors on their rehabilitation journey.”

The announcement was made yesterday in Berlin during a parliamentary reception at the Representation of the Federal State of North-Rhine Westphalia. The expanded partnership builds on a multi-year agreement with the Invictus Games Foundation and the company’s sponsorship of Invictus Games Sydney 2018 and Invictus Games The Hague 2020.

“Boeing has an enduring commitment to those who wear the uniform, veterans and the families who love and support them; their immense sacrifice is exceeded by their devotion to country. The courage and determination of these Invictus competitors inspire us all,” said Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun. “On behalf of some 20,000 veterans who proudly work at Boeing, we are honoured to be the Presenting Partner for this year’s Invictus Games in Germany, where we will celebrate the remarkable achievements and indomitable spirit of all its competitors.”

Featuring more than 500 competitors from 22 nations participating in 10 sports, the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 presented by Boeing will also bring together family and friends of the competitors to acknowledge their role in recovery, post-injury or illness. The Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 will take place September 9–16, 2023 in and around the Merkur-Spiel Arena.

“We are very grateful for Boeing’s long-term support for the Invictus movement. Today’s announcement builds on Boeing’s past sponsorship of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 and the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, each time with greater and deeper support,” said Invictus Games Foundation CEO Dominic Reid OBE. “Our work supporting international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women through sport is only made possible by partners like Boeing, which has committed to long-term support for veterans and their wider community, both at the Invictus Games and beyond.”

The Boeing and Invictus Games Foundation partnership continues to inspire the recovery of international wounded, injured and sick veterans and service personnel through the power of sports, esports and adventurous challenges. In 2022, Boeing contributed more than $13 million to support veterans’ workforce transition and recovery and rehabilitation programmes globally. Over the past decade, Boeing has contributed more than $70 million to programmes that support veterans and their families and has long-standing partnerships with veteran service organisations from Invictus Games partner countries.

