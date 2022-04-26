Boeing enters 737 MAX MRO agreement with Spirit AeroSystems

The new agreement expands Boeing’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) footprint and enhances the service offerings for the global 737 MAX fleet

Boeing Global Services announced a new agreement with Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. and its affiliates to combine aftermarket resources, expanding the MRO footprint in support of nacelle and flight control repairs for the global 737 MAX fleet. The agreement will enhance Boeing support for nacelle and flight control surface removals with a more robust MRO footprint while combining Boeing’s industry-leading asset pool with the hands-on repair experience of Spirit AeroSystems.

“With this agreement, Boeing Global Services is strategically positioned to assist all 737 MAX operators by providing lease and exchange programmes to respond quickly to unforeseen events,” said Mini Desai, vice president of Commercial Spares and Managed Parts, Boeing Global Services. “Our business serves our customer base beyond the sale of aircraft, and now we can expand lease and exchange support for aerostructures with Spirit AeroSystems.”

Spirit AeroSystems has extensive experience with the 737 MAX as the original production manufacturer of the fuselage, thrust reverser, slats, and flaps. This will be the first pooling programme Boeing has offered for these specific high value large structural parts. The offering was developed to expand Boeing’s parts services options in response to customer needs.

“Spirit is thrilled to be selected by Boeing Global Services as its global partner for 737 MAX aerostructures repair, including Nacelles and Flight Control Services,” said Kailash Krishnaswamy, senior vice president of Aftermarket Services for Spirit. “Over the last three years, we have expanded from a single MRO centre in Wichita to five MRO centres on four continents, which will allow us to serve Boeing’s global customers locally. This strategic partnership will allow us to provide customized, high-quality MRO solutions at industry-leading turn-around times for our customers’ 737 MAX nacelles and flight controls.”

