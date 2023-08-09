Boeing delivers fewer aircraft in July

Boeing’s aircraft deliveries for July decreased to 43 aircraft, down from 60 in June, but the company has delivered a total of 309 aircraft in the first seven months of the year, marking a 28% increase from the same period in 2022.

The manufacturer has been working to raise its output, particularly of the popular 737 MAX, with plans to increase production to 38 planes per month. Despite some production challenges earlier in the year and a short strike at a key supplier, Spirit Aerosystems, Boeing is aiming to meet the high demand for new aircraft from airlines.

In comparison, its competitor Airbus has delivered 381 planes in the same timeframe. Boeing also secured 52 net orders in July, including a confirmed order from Saudi Arabian Airlines for 39 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.