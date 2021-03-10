Boeing delivered 22 aircraft and booked 82 new orders in February 2021

Boeing booked 82 new orders in February (including 25 737 MAX for United Airlines, 11 777X for Singapore Airlines – resulting from the conversion of a 787-10 order, 1 747-8, 1 787-10 and 27 KC-46 tankers for the U.S. Air Force), bringing the 2021 total orders to 86. However, 50 previous orders were cancelled.

At the same time, Boeing delivered 22 aircraft (18 737 MAX, 1 777, 1 737, 1 KC-46 for the U.S. Air Force and 1 P-8A Poseidon to the U.S. Navy).

Contrarily to Airbus, Boeing counts its military aircraft derived from civilian models in its tally.

Source: Boeing orders and deliveries