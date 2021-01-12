Boeing delivered 157 commercial aircraft in 2021

By
André Orban
-
1
29

Boeing announces fourth-quarter and full-year deliveries

The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Through the global pandemic, we took meaningful steps to adapt to our new market, transform our business and deliver for our commercial, defence, space and services customers in 2020,” said Greg Smith, Boeing executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and chief financial officer. “The resumption of 737 MAX deliveries in December was a key milestone as we strengthen safety and quality across our enterprise. We also continued comprehensive inspections of our 787 aeroplanes to ensure they meet our highest quality standards prior to delivery. While limiting our 787 deliveries for the quarter, these comprehensive inspections represent our focus on safety, quality and transparency, and we’re confident that we’re taking the right steps for our customers and for the long term health of the 787 programme. As we continue navigating through the pandemic, we’re working closely with our global customers and monitoring the slow international traffic recovery to align supply with market demand across our widebody programs. In 2021, we’ll continue taking the right actions to enhance our safety culture, preserve liquidity and transform our business for the future.”

Major programme deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:

Major Programmes 4th Quarter
2020		 Year-to-
Date 2020
Commercial Airplanes Programmes
737 31 43
747 3 5
767 10 30
777 11 26
787 4 53
Total 59 157
Defence, Space & Security Programmes
   AH-64 Apache (New) 1 19
   AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 8 52
   C-40A
   CH-47 Chinook (New) 8 27
   CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3
   F-15 Models 1 4
   F/A-18 Models 6 20
   KC-46 Tanker 4 14
   P-8 Models 6 15
   Commercial and Civil Satellites
   Military Satellites
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.