Boeing delivered 157 commercial aircraft in 2021

Boeing announces fourth-quarter and full-year deliveries

The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Through the global pandemic, we took meaningful steps to adapt to our new market, transform our business and deliver for our commercial, defence, space and services customers in 2020,” said Greg Smith, Boeing executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and chief financial officer. “The resumption of 737 MAX deliveries in December was a key milestone as we strengthen safety and quality across our enterprise. We also continued comprehensive inspections of our 787 aeroplanes to ensure they meet our highest quality standards prior to delivery. While limiting our 787 deliveries for the quarter, these comprehensive inspections represent our focus on safety, quality and transparency, and we’re confident that we’re taking the right steps for our customers and for the long term health of the 787 programme. As we continue navigating through the pandemic, we’re working closely with our global customers and monitoring the slow international traffic recovery to align supply with market demand across our widebody programs. In 2021, we’ll continue taking the right actions to enhance our safety culture, preserve liquidity and transform our business for the future.”

Major programme deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:

Major Programmes 4th Quarter

2020 Year-to-

Major Programmes 4th Quarter

2020 Year-to-

Date 2020 Commercial Airplanes Programmes 737 31 43 747 3 5 767 10 30 777 11 26 787 4 53 Total 59 157 Defence, Space & Security Programmes AH-64 Apache (New) 1 19 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 8 52 C-40A — — CH-47 Chinook (New) 8 27 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) — 3 F-15 Models 1 4 F/A-18 Models 6 20 KC-46 Tanker 4 14 P-8 Models 6 15 Commercial and Civil Satellites — — Military Satellites — — Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.