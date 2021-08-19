U.S. Navy and Boeing score another unmanned MQ-25 first with E-2D aircraft refuelling

MQ-25 T1 unmanned test asset refuels a Navy E-2D command and control aircraft, the second carrier-based aircraft it has refuelled to date.

The U.S. Navy and Boeing [NYSE: BA] have completed a second carrier-based aircraft unmanned refuelling mission with the Boeing-owned MQ-25TM T1 test asset, this time refuelling a Navy E-2D Hawkeye command and control aircraft.

During a test flight from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport on Aug. 18, pilots from the Navy’s Air Test and Evaluation Squadron VX-20 conducted a successful wake survey behind MQ-25 T1 to ensure performance and stability before making contact with T1’s aerial refuelling drogue. The E-2D received fuel from T1’s aerial refuelling store during the flight.

“Once operational the MQ-25 will refuel every receiver-capable platform, including E-2,” said Capt. Chad Reed, the Navy’s Unmanned Carrier Aviation program manager. “This flight keeps us on a fast track to getting the Stingray out to the fleet where its refuelling capability will greatly increase the range and operational flexibility of the carrier air wing and strike group.”

The MQ-25 StingrayTM will be assigned to the carrier airborne early warning squadron within the carrier air wing, which currently operates the E-2 C/D aircraft – known as the “digital quarterback” of the fleet for its role in joint battle management and command and control.

“It was another great flight showing that our MQ-25 design is performing to plan,” said Dave Bujold, Boeing’s MQ-25 programme director. “These historic refuelling flights provide an incredible amount of data we feed back into the MQ-25 digital models to ensure the aircraft we’re producing will be the Navy’s game-changer for the carrier air wing.”

This is the second aerial refuelling mission the MQ-25 team has conducted this summer. On June 4, the MQ-25 T1 test asset became the first unmanned aircraft to refuel another aircraft, a U.S. Navy Super Hornet. Both flights were conducted at operationally relevant speeds and altitudes, with the E-2D and F/A-18 performing manoeuvres in close proximity to T1.

Boeing is currently manufacturing the first two of seven MQ-25 test aircraft and two ground test articles currently under contract. The Boeing-owned MQ-25 T1 test asset is a predecessor to these aircraft. The MQ-25 is leveraging advancements in model-based digital engineering and design, and ongoing flights are intended to test aircraft design and performance much earlier than traditional programmes.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 19, 2021