U.S. Army orders additional enhanced CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters

Modernisation continues with Block II technologies and enhanced design

Six CH-47F Block IIs now under contract with first slated for Fiscal Year 2024

Separate award provides Lot 3 advanced procurement funding

The U.S. Army is continuing to modernize its heavy-lift helicopter fleet with an order for two more Boeing [NYSE: BA] CH-47F Block II Chinooks and long lead funding for additional aircraft.

“Modernising the Chinook for our Army customer is a priority,” said Ken Eland, Boeing vice president and H-47 programme manager. “CH-47F Block II improves readiness, limits future sustainment costs and provides commonality across the fleet. We’re dedicated to making CH-47F Block II the best option for the Army’s heavy lift mission, now and well into the future.” The CH-47F Block II Chinook is powered by cutting-edge technologies — including redesigned fuel tanks, a strengthened fuselage and an enhanced drivetrain.

Last year, the Army awarded Boeing a $136 million contract for the first four CH-47F Block II aircraft, which began production in April 2022. The Lot 2 order valued at $63 million brings the total number of aircraft under contract to six. The separate Lot 3 advance procurement contract is valued at $29 million

Boeing’s H-47 Chinook Block II expands upon 60 years of partnership with the U.S. Army. During that time, Boeing delivered over 1,000 Chinooks to the U.S. Army, continuously modernizing the helicopter to meet evolving needs. The U.S. Army and 19 allied countries around the globe rely on the Chinook for its multi-mission capabilities including equipment and troop transport, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2022