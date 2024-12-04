U.S. Army expands CH-47F Block II Chinook fleet to boost lift and range

The U.S. Army has awarded Boeing a $135 million contract for three additional CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters, as part of its modernisation strategy to enhance heavy-lift capabilities.

Key details include:

The CH-47F Block II Chinooks feature improved drivetrains, airframes, and fuel systems, increasing payload capacity by 4,000 pounds and extending mission range. These upgrades ensure the aircraft can meet evolving mission demands and remain operational for at least 40 more years. Modernisation Progress: This Lot 3 order brings Boeing's total under contract to nine Chinooks out of a planned 465 for the Army's fleet. The Army began receiving Block II aircraft in 2024, with deliveries continuing after full-rate production approval in February.

Future Outlook: Congressional funding is already in place for additional aircraft, and Boeing is advancing with the procurement of long-lead components for upcoming production lots.

Boeing’s upgraded Chinooks will strengthen the Army’s global heavy-lift operations, providing reliable and adaptable solutions for decades to come.