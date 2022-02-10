Sikorsky-Boeing selects Honeywell engine to power new DEFIANT X® assault helicopter

HTS7500 turboshaft engine offers U.S. Army transformational capability as part of Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft programme

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, and Boeing today announced Honeywell as the engine provider for DEFIANT X, the advanced helicopter for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) competition.

With Honeywell providing the HTS7500 turboshaft engine, Team DEFIANT brings unsurpassed Army Aviation experience to revolutionise Army air assault while seamlessly integrating with legacy platforms, proven tactics and existing infrastructure. DEFIANT X® will be the fastest, most manoeuvrable and survivable assault helicopter in history.

“Team DEFIANT’s strength is built on the experience of Sikorsky and Boeing, and a commitment to Army Aviation,” said Mark Cherry, vice president and general manager of Boeing Vertical Lift. “Honeywell’s history with Boeing and the U.S. Army makes us even more confident that DEFIANT X® is the best fit for the Army’s total mission.”

“DEFIANT X® is a transformational aircraft, and Honeywell is giving us a transformational engine to power it,” said Paul Lemmo, president of Sikorsky. “DEFIANT X® is optimised for operational effectiveness, sustainment and interoperability with the enduring fleet, and will transform the Army.”

DEFIANT X® is a complete weapon system that builds on the handling qualities and capabilities proven by the team’s technology demonstrator, SB>1 DEFIANT®. It flies twice as far and fast as the venerable Black Hawk helicopter it is designed to replace. Currently undergoing testing in a digital combat environment, the aircraft continues to prove itself as the most survivable platform for mission requirements.

“Honeywell is excited to be a part of Team DEFIANT and proud to play a part in the future of vertical lift for the U.S. Army,” said Ricky Freeman, president, Defense & Space at Honeywell Aerospace. “We’re confident our HTS7500 engine on the DEFIANT X® platform will provide the Army with an agile, fast and manoeuvrable platform that will help ensure overmatch capability in the future battlespace.”

Sikorsky-Boeing submitted the proposal for DEFIANT X® for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft in September 2021. Contract award is expected this year.