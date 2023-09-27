Poland’s Minister of Defence visits Boeing Apache site to celebrate Apache attack helicopter selection

On September 26, 2023, Boeing hosted a delegation led by Poland’s Minister of National Defence, Mariusz Blaszczak, at its Boeing Mesa site in Arizona. The visit marked the celebration of Poland’s recent selection of the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter. Poland had announced its intention to acquire 96 Apache helicopters, a sale approved by the U.S. Government in August 2023.

The AH-64 Apache, renowned as the world’s most capable and versatile attack helicopter, will enhance Poland’s interoperability with the U.S. Army and NATO member nations. Boeing, with over 40 years of Apache production experience, operates a modern facility in Mesa, Arizona, capable of delivering 80 Apaches annually. There are currently more than 1,290 Apaches in operation worldwide, supported by Boeing Global Services.

Poland’s decision to acquire the Apache positions them as the world’s second-largest Apache operator, following the U.S. Army. Boeing Mesa, with a workforce of over 4,800 employees, collaborates with 250 suppliers and vendors in Arizona. The visit underscored the positive step towards Poland becoming the newest Apache operator, emphasising the trust placed in the AH-64 Apache for addressing Poland’s national security needs.