Poland becomes largest Apache helicopter operator outside the U.S. with New Boeing deal

Poland has signed a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Letter of Offer and Acceptance for 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopters, making it the largest Apache operator outside the United States and the 19th nation to acquire these advanced combat helicopters.

This acquisition is part of Poland’s KRUK Attack Helicopter programme and follows an offset agreement with Boeing, aimed at boosting the Polish defence industry’s sustainment capabilities.

The agreement will create highly skilled jobs, advance technological capabilities, and enhance Poland’s interoperability with the U.S. and NATO allies.