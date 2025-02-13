Japan orders 17 Boeing CH-47JA Block II Chinooks to modernize heavy-lift fleet

The Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) has placed an order for 17 CH-47 Block II Chinook Extended Range helicopters, further strengthening its decades-long partnership with Boeing and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI). This modernization effort will replace a portion of Japan’s existing CH-47JA fleet, enhancing operational capabilities with improved stability, safety, and efficiency.

Boeing and KHI have been collaborating on Chinook production for the JSDF since the 1980s, delivering over 100 aircraft under one of Japan’s most enduring license manufacturing programs. Heather McBryan, vice president and program manager of Boeing Cargo Programs, emphasized the significance of this upgrade, noting that the Block II configuration and digital flight controls will provide critical capability improvements for Japan’s heavy-lift operations.

The Block II Chinook features advanced digital avionics, reinforced airframes, and enhanced fuel tanks, increasing both range and performance. Japan becomes the fourth global operator of this next-generation variant, joining the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany in adopting the modernized configuration. This investment ensures that the JSDF remains at the forefront of heavy-lift aviation for years to come.