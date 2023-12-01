Canada selects Boeing’s P-8A Poseidon as its Multi-Mission Aircraft

Canada has chosen Boeing’s P-8A Poseidon as its Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) through a Foreign Military Sales Letter of Offer and Acceptance, aiming to acquire up to 16 aircraft by 2026. This decision strengthens Canada’s defence capabilities and ensures NORAD and FIVE EYES allied interchangeability, aligning with NATO requirements and joining other FIVE EYES nations in selecting the P-8.

Heidi Grant, Boeing’s President of Business Development for Defense, Space & Security, highlighted the P-8’s capability to enhance Canadian defence readiness. The acquisition promises significant industrial and technological benefits for Canada’s aerospace and defence industry through long-term prosperity and job creation.

Boeing’s P-8 is the only solution meeting CMMA requirements, offering range, speed, endurance, and payload capacity. The acquisition is projected to create nearly 3,000 jobs and contribute $358 million annually to Canada’s economy, according to an independent study by Doyletech Corporation.

Charles “Duff” Sullivan, Boeing Canada’s Managing Director, emphasized the P-8’s unparalleled capabilities and cost-effectiveness in acquisition and life-cycle sustainment, ensuring the protection of Canada’s borders and oceans for future generations.

The P-8 Canadian industry partnership, named Team Poseidon, includes several Canadian companies collaborating with Boeing. This partnership builds upon existing suppliers, contributing to Boeing’s substantial economic benefits in Canada, supporting over 14,000 jobs.

Boasting a proven track record with over 160 aircraft delivered and extensive flight hours, the P-8 stands out in capabilities like anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief response.