Boeing proposes CH-47 Chinook to boost Poland’s heavy-lift capabilities and NATO interoperability

Boeing has offered its CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopter to meet Poland’s heavy transport helicopter needs, as announced during the 2024 MSPO International Defence Industry Exhibition. The Chinook, renowned for over five decades of service in Europe, would significantly enhance the Polish Armed Forces’ airlift capabilities and operational interoperability with NATO allies.

Boeing’s CH-47F Block II provides increased lift capacity, extended range, and improved performance, offering Poland a modern, versatile solution. Its integration with the recently acquired Apache helicopters would create a force multiplier, enabling the Polish military to conduct a broader range of missions. The proposal also promises economic benefits for Poland, including job creation and growth for the defence industry.

With over 950 Chinooks in service across 20 countries, including nine NATO members, the aircraft has a proven record in both military operations and humanitarian missions.

