Boeing gets contract from U.S. Army for 6 MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters

Boeing has secured a contract from the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC) for the production of six MH-47G Block II helicopters, valued at $271M. This contract supports the Army’s efforts to modernise its fleet, contributing to a total of 42 MH-47G aircraft contracted with USASOAC.

The MH-47G Chinook helicopter has been integral to special operations, aiding in completing daring missions worldwide. Heather McBryan, Boeing’s VP and cargo programmes manager, emphasised the MH-47G Block II’s role in meeting the challenging demands of today’s operational environment while ensuring future relevance.

The MH-47G Block II program addresses the increasingly intricate needs of special operations, offering not only enhanced capabilities but also the adaptability to accommodate future upgrades as the operational landscape evolves.

McBryan highlighted the significance of the new MH-47G Block II in providing USASOAC with a highly capable Chinook helicopter, equipped to meet current requirements while offering the flexibility to integrate additional upgrades as needed in the future.