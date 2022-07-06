Boeing, ESG and Lufthansa Technik expand partnership to support German P-8A Poseidon fleet

Boeing, ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH and Lufthansa Technik today signed a three-party agreement that reinforces joint efforts to support Germany’s new P-8A Poseidon fleet. With the new agreement, Boeing, ESG and Lufthansa Technik will be the team responsible for executing the P-8A sustainment programme in Germany.

“We are expanding our partnership with ESG and Lufthansa Technik in the form of a three-party agreement that will allow us to best support our German customer and the operational needs of the German Navy”, said Indra Duivenvoorde, Senior Director, Boeing Government Services Europe & Israel. “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to directly supporting our customer locally with German industry primes.”

The new agreement builds on two separate Memoranda of Understanding that were signed separately with ESG and Lufthansa Technik in 2021 and now involves all three parties, outlining additional detail regarding each company’s role in the German P-8A programme.

“This agreement underlines our joint performance promise and our commitment to provide the Bundeswehr with urgently needed capabilities”, said Christoph Otten, CEO ESG. “At the same time, we see this as a special obligation to proactively contribute our capabilities and competencies to the programme as a long-standing technology and innovation partner of the German Armed Forces and the Naval Aviation Command, particularly in the areas of systems integration, aviation certification or secure communication.”

With the formalisation of this new industry partnership, Boeing, ESG and Lufthansa Technik will provide support to the German customer in all areas of aircraft sustainment and training that will bring the highest operational availability to the German Navy’s P-8A fleet.

“The three companies complement each other in an excellent way. This enables us to offer the best possible service level over the entire life cycle of the aircraft,” commented Michael von Puttkamer, Vice President Special Aircraft Services at Lufthansa Technik. ”We are very much looking forward to further cooperation with our partners.”

First deliveries to Germany are slated to take place in 2024 and Boeing estimates that the P-8A programme will employ up to 250 people in Germany.

Deployed around the world with nearly 150 aircraft delivered or in service, and over 450,000 collective mishap-free flight hours, the P-8A is vital for global anti-submarine warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and search-and-rescue operations.

BERLIN, July 5, 2022