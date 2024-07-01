Boeing delivers first CH-47F Block II Chinook to U.S. Army

Boeing has delivered the first CH-47F Block II Chinook to the U.S. Army, marking a significant step in the Army’s fleet modernisation. The delivery is part of a plan to update up to 465 Chinooks to the new Block II configuration.

Key Features and Enhancements

The CH-47F Block II can lift an additional 4,000 pounds, fly farther, and is easier to maintain. Design Improvements: The aircraft features an improved drivetrain, a reinforced airframe, and an enhanced fuel system, which extend its mission radius and support future technology upgrades.

The aircraft features an improved drivetrain, a reinforced airframe, and an enhanced fuel system, which extend its mission radius and support future technology upgrades. Sustainment Efficiency: The new rotor system improves reliability, reducing unscheduled maintenance. The simplified fuel system also reduces the maintenance burden and cost.

Heather McBryan, Boeing’s VP and programme manager for Cargo Programmes, emphasised that the Block II Chinook enhances the U.S. Army’s lifting, flying, and maintenance capabilities. Viva Kelly, acting project manager for U.S. Army Cargo Helicopters, noted that the Block II configuration will ensure the Chinook remains a crucial asset for multi-domain operations and strategic responsiveness across various missions.