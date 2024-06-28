Boeing completes ahead-of-schedule upgrades on F/A-18 Super Hornet fighters

Boeing has successfully upgraded and extended the service life of the first two F/A-18 Block III Super Hornets, delivering them to the U.S. Navy ahead of schedule. This milestone marks significant progress in the Service Life Modification (SLM) programme.
Key Achievements
- Early Deliveries:
- The first Super Hornet was delivered from St. Louis one month ahead of schedule.
- The second was delivered from San Antonio two months ahead of schedule.
- Enhanced Capabilities:
- The upgraded jets match the capabilities of new-build Block III Super Hornets.
- Features include a large area display, Tactical Targeting Network Technology, and a Distributed Targeting Processor-Networked open mission systems processor.
- Efficiency and Productivity:
- Establishing a baseline for the condition of Block II F/A-18s.
- Sharing best practices across multiple SLM sites.
- A Public-Private Partnership with the Navy, expanding work to the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest in San Diego.
Statements
- Faye Dixon, Boeing SLM Director: “Our success in meeting the accelerated timeline is proof our service life modification game plan is working.”
- Mark Sears, Boeing Fighters Vice President: “These are just the first of many deliveries, with around 15 years of SLM deliveries to go. Our warfighters are counting on us to get this right every time.”
- Capt. Michael Burks, Programme Manager for the F/A-18 and EA-18G Programme Office: “These first deliveries of Block III SLM jets are a major milestone in our continued efforts to ensure capability, reliability, availability and maintainability of the Super Hornet aircraft.”
Future Outlook
The Public-Private Partnership agreement signed in March has enabled the expansion of Block III SLM work to additional locations, ensuring that the U.S. Navy continues to receive upgraded, high-capability Super Hornets for the next 15 years. This initiative highlights Boeing’s commitment to maintaining and enhancing the operational readiness and effectiveness of the U.S. Navy’s fleet.