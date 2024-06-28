Boeing completes ahead-of-schedule upgrades on F/A-18 Super Hornet fighters

Boeing has successfully upgraded and extended the service life of the first two F/A-18 Block III Super Hornets, delivering them to the U.S. Navy ahead of schedule. This milestone marks significant progress in the Service Life Modification (SLM) programme.

Key Achievements

Early Deliveries: The first Super Hornet was delivered from St. Louis one month ahead of schedule.

The second was delivered from San Antonio two months ahead of schedule. Enhanced Capabilities: The upgraded jets match the capabilities of new-build Block III Super Hornets.

Features include a large area display, Tactical Targeting Network Technology, and a Distributed Targeting Processor-Networked open mission systems processor. Efficiency and Productivity: Establishing a baseline for the condition of Block II F/A-18s.

Sharing best practices across multiple SLM sites.

A Public-Private Partnership with the Navy, expanding work to the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest in San Diego.

Statements

Faye Dixon, Boeing SLM Director : “Our success in meeting the accelerated timeline is proof our service life modification game plan is working.”

: “Our success in meeting the accelerated timeline is proof our service life modification game plan is working.” Mark Sears, Boeing Fighters Vice President : “These are just the first of many deliveries, with around 15 years of SLM deliveries to go. Our warfighters are counting on us to get this right every time.”

: “These are just the first of many deliveries, with around 15 years of SLM deliveries to go. Our warfighters are counting on us to get this right every time.” Capt. Michael Burks, Programme Manager for the F/A-18 and EA-18G Programme Office: “These first deliveries of Block III SLM jets are a major milestone in our continued efforts to ensure capability, reliability, availability and maintainability of the Super Hornet aircraft.”

Future Outlook

The Public-Private Partnership agreement signed in March has enabled the expansion of Block III SLM work to additional locations, ensuring that the U.S. Navy continues to receive upgraded, high-capability Super Hornets for the next 15 years. This initiative highlights Boeing’s commitment to maintaining and enhancing the operational readiness and effectiveness of the U.S. Navy’s fleet.