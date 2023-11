Boeing awarded $2.3 billion for 15 additional U.S. Air Force KC-46A tankers

Boeing has secured a $2.3 billion Lot 10 contract from the U.S. Air Force, allowing the construction of an additional 15 KC-46A Pegasus tankers. This contract expands the global fleet to 153 KC-46As, offering advanced capabilities to the joint force and allied nations.

The KC-46A serves various roles from aerial refuelling to cargo and passenger transportation, aeromedical support, and tactical data connectivity, earning recognition for its transformative impact on air mobility.

With an extensive American supplier network employing over 37,000 workers across 40 U.S. states, the KC-46A is revolutionising tanker capabilities. Recognised for its data transmission abilities facilitating rapid air mobility and enhanced combat readiness, the aircraft recently received a Block 1 upgrade contract to boost communication capabilities.

Boeing’s deliveries include 76 KC-46As to the U.S. Air Force and two to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, reinforcing its commitment to advancing aerial capabilities for global defence forces.