Boeing and Antonov forge defence collaboration agreement

Boeing and Antonov Company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore collaborative opportunities on defense-related projects. This agreement marks a significant step in Boeing’s commitment to working with the Ukrainian industry and enhancing defence capabilities.

The MOU focuses on potential projects involving training, logistical support, and overhaul services for tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including the ScanEagle.

The companies will also explore opportunities for Antonov to provide engineering support to Boeing, leveraging Antonov’s expertise in aerospace engineering.

Ted Colbert, President and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, stated: “We’re pleased to continue working with the Antonov Company to support Ukraine’s development and economic growth. This agreement demonstrates our ongoing efforts to find more opportunities to work with Ukrainian industry, which was underscored by our signing of the Ukrainian Defense Industry Compact earlier this year.”

Ievhen Gavrylov, CEO of Antonov Company, said: “A strong, innovative, and efficient defence industry is key to sustainable economic development and national security, and we are extremely excited to collaborate with Boeing. This agreement brings a whole new level of opportunity to implement the latest and most effective solutions – in addition to the possibility of future projects with Boeing in the aerospace and defence industry.”

This MOU underscores Boeing’s strategic commitment to support Ukraine’s defence sector and economic growth by fostering innovation and leveraging local industry capabilities.