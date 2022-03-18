American military aircraft crashed in Nordland, Norway

An American military plane with a crew of four has crashed in Beiarn in Nordland. The plane was taking part in the large NATO exercise Cold Response.

The plane, a Boeing/Bell V-22 Osprey with a crew of four, was on a training assignment from Bodø. They were scheduled to land again just before 18:00.

At 21.17, findings were made on the ground in Gråtådalen in Beiarn.

“You have not been to the site itself, so you do not know anything about the four who were on board. But we know that it is a crash site“, says spokesman Jan Eskil Severinsen to NRK.

Just before 23:30, the police informs that crews from the Civil Defence, Norwegian People’s Aid, the Red Cross and the emergency services are on their way into the area on a snowmobile. The site is not along the road and the weather conditions in the area are challenging, and HRS states that it will take time to get into the area.

Ivar Moen, lieutenant colonel and spokesman for the exercise Cold Response confirms that the American plane is missing.

Since its launch in 1991, there have been several accidents related to the V-22 Osprey aircraft, which are manufactured by Bell and Boeing. In 1992, seven people were killed when a plane crashed and crashed into the Potomac River in Virginia. After this, the aircraft type was put on the ground for 11 months.

