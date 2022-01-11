Boeing commercial aircraft deliveries in 2021 about half of those of Airbus

Boeing announces fourth-quarter and full-year deliveries

The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company will provide detailed fourth-quarter financial results on January 26 . Major programme deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:

Major Programmes 4th Quarter

2021 Year-to-

Date 2021 Commercial Airplanes Programmes 737 84 263 747 3 7 767 8 32 777 4 24 787 — 14 Total 99 340 Defence, Space & Security Programmes AH-64 Apache (New) 8 27 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 14 56 CH-47 Chinook (New) 3 15 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) — 5 F-15 Models 5 16 F/A-18 Models 6 21 KC-46 Tanker 6 13 P-8 Models 5 16 Commercial and Civil Satellites — — Military Satellites — — Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued. CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Comment

As a reminder, Airbus delivered 611 commercial aircraft during the year 2021, almost double the Boeing figure of 340. It is noteworthy to observe that the old 767 was delivered in larger numbers than the more modern 777 and 787, plagued by production problems. On the other hand, the deliveries of the 737 MAX have resumed at an almost normal pace.