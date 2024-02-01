Boeing CEO to employees: ‘increased scrutiny will make us better’

Boeing’s President and CEO, Dave Calhoun, addressed employees in the wake of the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 accident, emphasising the company’s commitment to strengthening quality.

Calhoun acknowledged disappointments expressed by customers, regulators, and lawmakers and emphasised the need for transparency, action, and a collective commitment to safety. He outlined immediate and comprehensive actions to enhance quality in commercial aeroplane programmes and the supply chain, with full support for increased regulatory oversight.

Calhoun encouraged employees to speak up, seek feedback from those on the factory floor, and prioritise safety and quality. While focusing on recovery, he emphasised a cautious and thorough approach, expressing confidence in Boeing’s ability to address challenges.

Financial and operational objectives were deferred, with the current focus on supporting customers and ensuring safety and quality standards.