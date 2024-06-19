Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun apologises and outlines safety reforms in U.S. Senate testimony

Boeing President and CEO David L. Calhoun addressed the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, apologising to the families of those lost in the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 tragedies. Emphasising Boeing’s commitment to safety, Calhoun detailed steps taken to enhance safety and quality within the company.

Calhoun, who has been at the helm of Boeing since January 2020, highlighted his long-standing involvement in the aviation industry, recalling the significant safety improvements that followed the 1989 United Airlines Flight 232 incident. He acknowledged Boeing’s role in ensuring the safety of millions of passengers globally.

Calhoun expressed regret over the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 accident and praised the crew’s efforts in landing the plane safely. He stated that Boeing had cooperated fully with the NTSB and FAA investigations and had implemented immediate measures to prevent similar incidents. These actions included factory stand-downs, listening to employee feedback, and bringing in independent experts to review quality processes.

Boeing’s comprehensive safety and quality action plan, with specific accountability metrics, will guide the company’s efforts and ensure FAA oversight. Calhoun underscored the importance of empowering Boeing’s 170,000 employees to act as safety advocates and the company’s strict policies against retaliation for reporting issues.

Acknowledging concerns about Boeing’s corporate culture, Calhoun assured the subcommittee of ongoing efforts to improve transparency, accountability, and employee engagement. He emphasised the critical nature of Boeing’s mission, given the company’s global reach and the need to maintain the highest safety standards.

Calhoun concluded by reaffirming Boeing’s commitment to continuous improvement and collaboration with the global aviation ecosystem to uphold its unparalleled safety record. He expressed readiness to answer questions alongside Boeing Chief Engineer Howard McKenzie.