Boeing-built X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle embarks on seventh mission

Boeing’s X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle recently launched on its seventh mission, aimed at expanding the United States Space Force’s understanding of space. This autonomous spaceplane, launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, will experiment with future space domain awareness technologies.

The mission follows the X-37B’s record-breaking 908-day sixth mission, continuing its tradition of validating new technologies and fostering innovation in space exploration. The spacecraft’s advancements aim to benefit space sustainability efforts and influence the next generation of spacecraft.

With over 3,774 days in space and more than 1.3 billion miles traveled, the X-37B showcases the successful collaboration between the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, the United States Space Force, and Boeing. Additionally, in 2019, the X-37B received the Robert J. Collier Trophy for its contributions to advancing the performance, efficiency, and safety of air and space vehicles.