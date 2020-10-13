Boeing announces third-quarter deliveries: only 28 commercial aircraft!

The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the third quarter of 2020.

“We continue to work closely with our customers around the globe, understanding their near-term and longer-term fleet needs, aligning supply and demand while navigating the significant impact this global pandemic continues to have on our industry,” said Greg Smith, Boeing executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and chief financial officer. “We’re taking actions to resize, reshape and transform our business to preserve liquidity, adapt to the new market reality and ensure that we deliver the highest standards of safety and quality as we position our company to be more resilient for the long term. Our diverse portfolio, including our government services, defence and space programs, continues to provide some stability as we adapt and rebuild stronger for the other side of the pandemic.”

Major programme deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 3rd Quarter

2020 Year-to-

Date 2020 Commercial Airplanes Programs 737 3 12 747 1 2 767 6 20 777 5 15 787 13 49 Total 28 98 Defense, Space & Security Programs AH-64 Apache (New) 7 18 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 12 44 C-40A — — CH-47 Chinook (New) 4 19 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 2 3 F-15 Models — 3 F/A-18 Models 5 14 KC-46 Tanker 4 10 P-8 Models 3 9 Commercial and Civil Satellites — — Military Satellites — — Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued. CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/