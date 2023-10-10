Boeing announces third-quarter deliveries

The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the third quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed third-quarter financial results on October 25. Major programme deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:

Major Programmes 3rd Quarter

2023 Year-to-Date

Major Programmes 3rd Quarter

2023 Year-to-Date

2023 Commercial Aeroplanes Programmes 737 70 286 747 — 1 767 8 17 777 8 17 787 19 50 Total 105 371 Defence, Space & Security Programmes AH-64 Apache (New) 5 17 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 9 38 CH-47 Chinook (New) 1 8 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3 7 F-15 Models — 6 F/A-18 Models 3 16 KC-46 Tanker 3 4 MH-139 1 1 P-8 Models 2 7 T-7A 1 1 Commercial and Civil Satellites — 3