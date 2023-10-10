Boeing announces third-quarter deliveries

By
André Orban
-
0
27

The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the third quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed third-quarter financial results on October 25. Major programme deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:

 

Major Programmes

3rd Quarter
2023		Year-to-Date
2023
Commercial Aeroplanes Programmes
73770286
7471
767817
777817
7871950
Total105371
Defence, Space & Security Programmes
AH-64 Apache (New)517
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)938
CH-47 Chinook (New)18
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)37
F-15 Models6
F/A-18 Models316
KC-46 Tanker34
MH-139 11
P-8 Models27
T-7A11
Commercial and Civil Satellites3
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.