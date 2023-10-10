Boeing announces third-quarter deliveries

The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the third quarter of 2023.
The company will provide detailed third-quarter financial results on October 25. Major programme deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:
|
Major Programmes
|3rd Quarter
2023
|Year-to-Date
2023
|Commercial Aeroplanes Programmes
|737
|70
|286
|747
|—
|1
|767
|8
|17
|777
|8
|17
|787
|19
|50
|Total
|105
|371
|Defence, Space & Security Programmes
|AH-64 Apache (New)
|5
|17
|AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|9
|38
|CH-47 Chinook (New)
|1
|8
|CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|3
|7
|F-15 Models
|—
|6
|F/A-18 Models
|3
|16
|KC-46 Tanker
|3
|4
|MH-139
|1
|1
|P-8 Models
|2
|7
|T-7A
|1
|1
|Commercial and Civil Satellites
|—
|3
|Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.