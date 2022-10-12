Boeing announces third-quarter deliveries

André Orban
The Boeing Company announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the third quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed third-quarter financial results on October 26. Major programme deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:

 

Major Programmes

3rd Quarter
2022		Year-to-Date
2022
Commercial Airplanes Programmes
73788277
7473
767921
777618
78799
Total112328
Defence, Space & Security Programmes
AH-64 Apache (New)720
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)836
CH-47 Chinook (New)110
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)26
F-15 Models49
F/A-18 Models311
KC-46 Tanker19
MH-139 44
P-8 Models410
Commercial and Civil Satellites22
Military Satellites
ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ 

