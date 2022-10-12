Boeing announces third-quarter deliveries

The Boeing Company announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the third quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed third-quarter financial results on October 26. Major programme deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:

Major Programmes 3rd Quarter

2022 Year-to-Date

Major Programmes 3rd Quarter

2022 Year-to-Date

2022 Commercial Airplanes Programmes 737 88 277 747 — 3 767 9 21 777 6 18 787 9 9 Total 112 328 Defence, Space & Security Programmes AH-64 Apache (New) 7 20 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 8 36 CH-47 Chinook (New) 1 10 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 2 6 F-15 Models 4 9 F/A-18 Models 3 11 KC-46 Tanker 1 9 MH-139 4 4 P-8 Models 4 10 Commercial and Civil Satellites 2 2 Military Satellites — —