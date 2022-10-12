Boeing announces third-quarter deliveries

The Boeing Company announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the third quarter of 2022.
The company will provide detailed third-quarter financial results on October 26. Major programme deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:
|
Major Programmes
|3rd Quarter
2022
|Year-to-Date
2022
|Commercial Airplanes Programmes
|737
|88
|277
|747
|—
|3
|767
|9
|21
|777
|6
|18
|787
|9
|9
|Total
|112
|328
|Defence, Space & Security Programmes
|AH-64 Apache (New)
|7
|20
|AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|8
|36
|CH-47 Chinook (New)
|1
|10
|CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|2
|6
|F-15 Models
|4
|9
|F/A-18 Models
|3
|11
|KC-46 Tanker
|1
|9
|MH-139
|4
|4
|P-8 Models
|4
|10
|Commercial and Civil Satellites
|2
|2
|Military Satellites
|—
|—