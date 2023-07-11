Boeing announces second-quarter deliveries

The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the second quarter of 2023.
The company will provide detailed second-quarter financial results on July 26. Major programme deliveries during the second quarter and year-to-date were as follows:
|Major Programmes
|2nd Quarter
2023
|Year-to-Date
2023
|Commercial Airplanes Programmes
|737
|103
|216
|747
|—
|1
|767
|8
|9
|777
|5
|9
|787
|20
|31
|Total
|136
|266
|Defence, Space & Security Programmes
|AH-64 Apache (New)
|5
|12
|AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|16
|29
|CH-47 Chinook (New)
|2
|7
|CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|3
|4
|F-15 Models
|4
|6
|F/A-18 Models
|6
|13
|KC-46 Tanker
|—
|1
|P-8 Models
|2
|5
|Commercial and Civil Satellites
|—
|3
|Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.