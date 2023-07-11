Boeing announces second-quarter deliveries

The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the second quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed second-quarter financial results on July 26. Major programme deliveries during the second quarter and year-to-date were as follows:

Major Programmes2nd Quarter
2023		Year-to-Date
2023
Commercial Airplanes Programmes
737103216
7471
76789
77759
7872031
Total136266
Defence, Space & Security Programmes
AH-64 Apache (New)512
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)1629
CH-47 Chinook (New)27
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)34
F-15 Models46
F/A-18 Models613
KC-46 Tanker1
P-8 Models25
Commercial and Civil Satellites3
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

