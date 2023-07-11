Boeing announces second-quarter deliveries

The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the second quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed second-quarter financial results on July 26. Major programme deliveries during the second quarter and year-to-date were as follows:

Major Programmes 2nd Quarter

2023 Year-to-Date

2023 Commercial Airplanes Programmes 737 103 216 747 — 1 767 8 9 777 5 9 787 20 31 Total 136 266 Defence, Space & Security Programmes AH-64 Apache (New) 5 12 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 16 29 CH-47 Chinook (New) 2 7 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3 4 F-15 Models 4 6 F/A-18 Models 6 13 KC-46 Tanker — 1 P-8 Models 2 5 Commercial and Civil Satellites — 3 Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

