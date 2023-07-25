Boeing announces scholarships for pilot training

Boeing has announced a significant investment of $950,000 in scholarships for pilot training with the aim of expanding and diversifying the talent pipeline for careers in commercial aviation. The investment includes flight training and education scholarships for various aviation organisations, including those focused on underserved youth in Los Angeles.

The breakdown of the investment is as follows:

$500,000 for 25 scholarships in collaboration with five aviation organisations: Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association

Latino Pilots Association

Organisation of Black Aerospace Professionals

Sisters of the Skies

Women in Aviation International $450,000 for Fly Compton, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit, which will provide increased flight training classes to students in L.A.’s Compton community and introduce them to career opportunities in aerospace, including designing, building, and maintaining aeroplanes and drones.

The initiative is driven by the ongoing demand for qualified and diverse pilots in the airline industry. Boeing predicts that over the next 20 years, the global commercial fleet will require 602,000 new pilots. By supporting these scholarships and organisations, Boeing aims to break down barriers and make aviation careers more accessible, especially for underrepresented populations.

Boeing has been committed to promoting diversity in aviation and has invested over $8.5 million since 2019 to bring pilot training programmes to underrepresented communities across the United States.

The recipient organisations have expressed their appreciation for Boeing’s support, highlighting the importance of removing financial barriers and providing opportunities for aspiring aviators from diverse backgrounds.

Overall, Boeing’s investment in these scholarships and partnerships reflects its commitment to fostering a diverse and talented workforce in the aviation industry while promoting aviation as a viable career option for underrepresented communities.