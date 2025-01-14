Boeing announces fourth quarter and full-year deliveries

The Boeing Company announced major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Major programme deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:
|Major Programmes
|4th Quarter
2024
|Full Year
2024
|Commercial Airplanes Programmes
|737
|36
|265
|767
|3
|18
|777
|3
|14
|787
|15
|51
|Total
|57
|348
|Defence, Space & Security Programmes
|AH-64 Apache (New)
|6
|16
|AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
|10
|34
|CH-47 Chinook (New)
|2
|4
|CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
|2
|9
|F-15 Models
|4
|14
|F/A-18 Models
|6
|11
|KC-46 Tanker
|—
|10
|MH-139
|3
|6
|P-8 Models
|—
|4
|T-7A
|1
|2
|Commercial and Civil Satellites
|2
|2
|Total1
|36
|112
|1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
|Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.