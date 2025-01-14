Boeing announces fourth quarter and full-year deliveries

The Boeing Company announced major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Major programme deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:

Major Programmes 4th Quarter

2024 Full Year

2024 Commercial Airplanes Programmes 737 36 265 767 3 18 777 3 14 787 15 51 Total 57 348 Defence, Space & Security Programmes AH-64 Apache (New) 6 16 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 10 34 CH-47 Chinook (New) 2 4 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 2 9 F-15 Models 4 14 F/A-18 Models 6 11 KC-46 Tanker — 10 MH-139 3 6 P-8 Models — 4 T-7A 1 2 Commercial and Civil Satellites 2 2 Total1 36 112 1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.