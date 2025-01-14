Boeing announces fourth quarter and full-year deliveries

By
André Orban
-
0
0

The Boeing Company announced major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Major programme deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:

Major Programmes4th Quarter
2024		Full Year
2024
Commercial Airplanes Programmes
73736265
767318
777314
7871551
Total57348
Defence, Space & Security Programmes
AH-64 Apache (New)616
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)1034
CH-47 Chinook (New)24
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)29
F-15 Models414
F/A-18 Models611
KC-46 Tanker10
MH-139 36
P-8 Models4
T-7A12
Commercial and Civil Satellites22
Total136112
1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.