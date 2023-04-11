Boeing announces first-quarter deliveries, including 130 commercial aircraft

The Boeing Company announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the first quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed first-quarter financial results on April 26. Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs1st Quarter
2023
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737113
7471
7671
7774
78711
Total130
Defence, Space & Security Programs
   AH-64 Apache (New)7
   AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)13
   CH-47 Chinook (New)5
   CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)1
   F-15 Models2
   F/A-18 Models7
   KC-46 Tanker1
   MH-139
   P-8 Models3
   Commercial and Civil Satellites3
   Military Satellites
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The 130 deliveries of commercial aircraft by Boeing compare to Airbus’ 127 deliveries.

