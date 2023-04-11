Boeing announces first-quarter deliveries, including 130 commercial aircraft

The Boeing Company announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the first quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed first-quarter financial results on April 26. Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 1st Quarter

2023 Commercial Airplanes Programs 737 113 747 1 767 1 777 4 787 11 Total 130 Defence, Space & Security Programs AH-64 Apache (New) 7 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 13 CH-47 Chinook (New) 5 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 1 F-15 Models 2 F/A-18 Models 7 KC-46 Tanker 1 MH-139 — P-8 Models 3 Commercial and Civil Satellites 3 Military Satellites — Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued. ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ The 130 deliveries of commercial aircraft by Boeing compare to Airbus’ 127 deliveries.