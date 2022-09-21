Boeing and Wisk unveil concept of operations for urban air mobility

– Automated and uncrewed aircraft are key to realising Urban Air Mobility vision

– Planes would take off and land at ‘vertiports’ where passengers wait to board

Boeing and its joint venture partner Wisk today released a roadmap for transitioning to a future where automated and uncrewed aircraft can safely carry passengers and cargo in urban and suburban areas. The concept of operations lays out the technology, regulatory and social recommendations needed to deploy Urban Air Mobility (UAM) in the United States and integrate it into the national airspace system.

“We’re working to enable a future of aerospace that is safe, sustainable and at scale. Uncrewed operations will be fundamental to realizing that vision, and we have to exceed the current safety standards for the air transportation system,” said Brian Yutko, Boeing Vice President and Chief Engineer of Sustainability & Future Mobility.

The concept of operations begins by proposing bedrock principles for urban air mobility, including that flights should be safe and affordable for everyone. Additionally, the aircraft would be automated to reduce the load on air traffic controllers and pilots, and they would fly day or night under visual or instrument flight rules, and be supported by automated onboard and ground-based systems.

“The important work we’re sharing today provides a stepping stone in the advancement of UAM in the U.S. and the world,” said Gary Gysin, CEO of Wisk, which has been working to bring to market the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the U.S.

“The vision we have outlined is the result of many years of collaboration with Boeing, the FAA, NASA and key industry stakeholders. As a result, this document offers the most comprehensive framework proposed to date with a vision for enabling UAM in the national airspace. Wisk is committed to delivering, with its partners, on this vision,” said Gysin.

Boeing and Wisk say that evolutionary and pragmatic methods will be needed to make the vision of UAM a reality. This includes the creation of new infrastructure such as ‘vertiports,’ locations where UAM aircraft can take off and land, load and unload passengers, and receive services. Additionally, while the aircraft will be automated, Boeing and Wisk recommend the creation of ‘fleet operations centres’ where ‘multi-vehicle supervisors’ will monitor flights, implement air traffic control instructions to maintain aircraft separation, and ensure safe operation of the flight.

“The work we’ve done with our partners at Wisk demonstrates how this shared vision can become reality, and we’re excited to share these ConOps with public, government, policy and regulatory stakeholders to engage across the industry to shape that future,” said Yutko.

