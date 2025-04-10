Boeing 1Q2025 deliveries: A strong start compared to previous year

Boeing has announced its first-quarter deliveries for 2025, revealing a significant increase in commercial airplane deliveries compared to the same period last year. The company delivered a total of 130 commercial airplanes in 1Q2025, a substantial 57% increase from the 83 deliveries in 1Q2024.

A closer look at the commercial programmes shows the following changes:

Programme 1Q2025 Deliveries 1Q2024 Deliveries Change 737 105 67 +56.7% 767 5 3 +66.7% 777 7 N/A New Data 787 13 13 0% Total 130 83 +56.6%

The standout performer in the first quarter of 2025 was the 737 programme, which saw a remarkable increase in deliveries. This surge indicates a potential recovery and ramp-up in production for Boeing’s most popular narrow-body aircraft. Deliveries of the 767 also saw a notable percentage increase, although the overall volume remains lower. The 787 programme maintained the same delivery numbers as the previous year. Notably, the 1Q2024 report did not specify deliveries for the 777 programme, making a direct year-over-year comparison for this model unavailable.

In contrast to the strong commercial deliveries, Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security programs saw a slight increase overall, delivering 26 units in 1Q2025 compared to 14 units in 1Q2024.

Programme 1Q2025 Deliveries 1Q2024 Deliveries Change AH-64 Apache (New) 4 N/A New Data AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 11 6 +83.3% CH-47 Chinook (New) 1 1 0% CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 2 1 +100% F-15 Models 1 1 0% F/A-18 Models 5 1 +400% MH-139 1 N/A New Data P-8 Models 1 1 0% Total 26 14 +85.7% Several defence programmes showed increased deliveries, particularly the remanufactured AH-64 Apache and the F/A-18 models. The MH-139 deliveries are new to the report compared to the previous year.