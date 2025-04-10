Boeing 1Q2025 deliveries: A strong start compared to previous year

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Boeing has announced its first-quarter deliveries for 2025, revealing a significant increase in commercial airplane deliveries compared to the same period last year. The company delivered a total of 130 commercial airplanes in 1Q2025, a substantial 57% increase from the 83 deliveries in 1Q2024.  

A closer look at the commercial programmes shows the following changes:

Programme1Q2025 Deliveries1Q2024 DeliveriesChange
73710567+56.7%
76753+66.7%
7777N/ANew Data
78713130%
Total13083+56.6%

The standout performer in the first quarter of 2025 was the 737 programme, which saw a remarkable increase in deliveries. This surge indicates a potential recovery and ramp-up in production for Boeing’s most popular narrow-body aircraft. Deliveries of the 767 also saw a notable percentage increase, although the overall volume remains lower. The 787 programme maintained the same delivery numbers as the previous year. Notably, the 1Q2024 report did not specify deliveries for the 777 programme, making a direct year-over-year comparison for this model unavailable.

In contrast to the strong commercial deliveries, Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security programs saw a slight increase overall, delivering 26 units in 1Q2025 compared to 14 units in 1Q2024.

Programme1Q2025 Deliveries1Q2024 DeliveriesChange
AH-64 Apache (New)4N/ANew Data
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)116+83.3%
CH-47 Chinook (New)110%
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)21+100%
F-15 Models110%
F/A-18 Models51+400%
MH-1391N/ANew Data
P-8 Models110%
Total2614+85.7%

 

Several defence programmes showed increased deliveries, particularly the remanufactured AH-64 Apache and the F/A-18 models. The MH-139 deliveries are new to the report compared to the previous year.  

Overall Outlook

The first quarter of 2025 appears to be a positive period for Boeing, especially in its commercial airplanes division. The significant increase in deliveries, particularly for the 737, suggests that Boeing may be overcoming some of the production challenges it faced in the previous year, including supply chain issues and a labour strike that impacted 2024 figures.

While the defence sector also shows an increase in deliveries, the commercial sector’s substantial growth is likely to be a key focus for investors and analysts as Boeing prepares to release its detailed first-quarter financial results on April 23, 2025. These results will provide further insights into the financial impact of these increased deliveries and the company’s overall performance.

It is important to note that Boeing itself states that delivery information is not considered final until the quarterly financial results are issued. However, the initial figures point towards a promising start to 2025 for the aerospace giant.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.