Bell Boeing delivers first V-22 Osprey for U.S. Navy’s aircraft carriers

Latest V-22 variant will replace C-2A Greyhound fleet

Boeing and Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, delivered the first CMV-22B Osprey, which is the V-22 variant the U.S. Navy will use for transporting personnel and cargo to aircraft carriers at sea.

“The CMV-22B brings expanded capabilities not only to the carrier onboard delivery mission but to the high-end fight,” said U.S. Navy Captain Dewon Chaney, Commodore, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Wing. “We are anxious to get it to the fleet and show off its immense capabilities and agile flexibility.”

The Navy selected the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey to replace the C-2A Greyhound fleet. Bell Boeing will deliver 48 of the tiltrotor aircraft.

The CMV-22B, which first flew in December, carries up to 6,000 pounds for more than 1,150 nautical miles. It’s the only aircraft that can transport major components of the F-35C engine directly to a carrier flight deck, a critical capability for Navy logistics and support.

“The Osprey will transform carrier fleet operations,” said Kristin Houston, vice president, Boeing Tiltrotor Programs and Director, Bell Boeing V-22 Program. “We’ve brought together the best teams for aircraft design, training, and sustainment to ensure the Navy is ready for any mission from day one.”

Navy aircrews and maintainers trained with the U.S. Marine Corps, which has employed the V-22 since 2007, to accelerate the transition. The CMV-22B will be based at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego and Naval Air Station Norfolk.

AMARILLO, Texas, Feb. 10, 2020