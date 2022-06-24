Belgian chemical giant Solvay wins one of the nine Boeing Supplier of the Year awards

Award recognises Solvay’s innovation among more than 13,000 active Boeing suppliers.

Solvay has received a “Supplier of the Year” award from The Boeing Company. Solvay was selected alongside nine other companies for distinguished performance in working with Boeing. The supply chain visibility category recognised Solvay’s support of Boeing’s digital thread strategy by enabling real-time visibility across the supply chain.

This year’s award recipients represent an elite group among more than 13,000 active Boeing suppliers in 48 countries around the world. The selection was based on stringent performance criteria for quality performance, delivery performance, cost, environmental initiatives, customer service and technical expertise.

“For more than 50 years, Solvay and Boeing have been collaborating to solve complex problems through technical innovation, unconventional supply chain solutions, and commitment to shared core values,” said Carmelo Lo Faro, President, Solvay Materials Segment. “This award is testament to both our longstanding partnership built on delivery, innovation and collaboration and to the value we create together as we navigate the challenging times faced by the industry. Solvay is honoured to have been selected for this prestigious award and we look forward to continuing to do our best to serve Boeing.”

Solvay’s composite materials business is a global provider of advanced lightweighting material solutions that enable our customers to design, develop and efficiently manufacture high-quality, high-performance composite structures for aerospace, automotive and other demanding industries. In the aero industry, these materials contribute to lowering CO? emissions by lightweighting the aircraft to reduce their fuel consumption. In addition, Solvay’s materials offer greater design freedom, thereby improving aerodynamics.

Brussels, June 24, 2022

Boeing announces 2022 Supplier of the Year Award winners

Boeing announced its top-performing suppliers at the company’s 2022 Supplier of the Year event in Los Angeles, recognizing nine companies for proactively managing supply chain quality, readiness and health and delivering on Boeing’s commitment to advance global sustainability.

Award categories are: Supplier Diversity, Outstanding Performance, Alliance, Pathfinder, Supply Chain Visibility, Collaboration, Sustainability, Risk Management and Support & Services. For the first time, a Sustainability Supplier of the Year was awarded to demonstrate the importance of collaboration to drive sustainability across the supply chain.

“Each Boeing Supplier of the Year delivered impressive performance as our entire industry collaborated to drive stability through a challenging environment,” said William Ampofo, vice president of Parts & Distribution Services and Supply Chain for Boeing Global Services and Chair of Boeing’s Supply Chain Operations Council. “They did an outstanding job maintaining our high standards – a focus on operational excellence, quality and reliability – that allow Boeing to continue to earn the trust of our stakeholders, customers and the flying public.”

The 2022 winners are:

Supplier Diversity: Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City

Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City Outstanding Performance: GeoControl Systems, Inc., Houston, Texas

GeoControl Systems, Inc., Houston, Texas Alliance Award: Tata Advanced Systems, Hyderabad, India

Tata Advanced Systems, Hyderabad, India Pathfinder: Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp., Taoyuan City, Taiwan

Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp., Taoyuan City, Taiwan Supply Chain Visibility Award: Cytec Engineered Materials (SOLVAY Group), Havre De Grace, Md.

Cytec Engineered Materials (SOLVAY Group), Havre De Grace, Md. Collaboration: voestalpine Böhler Aerospace GmbH & Co., Kapfenberg, Austria

voestalpine Böhler Aerospace GmbH & Co., Kapfenberg, Austria Sustainability: Edison Energy, LLC, Irvine, Calif.

Edison Energy, LLC, Irvine, Calif. Risk Management: RBC Bearings, Oxford, Conn.

RBC Bearings, Oxford, Conn. Support & Services: GXO Logistics, Greenwich, Conn.

Learn more about each supplier and their recognition at https://www.boeing.com/suppliers#/supplier-of-year.

Boeing works with nearly 11,000 active suppliers worldwide and spends approximately $37 billion in supplier payments every year.

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2022