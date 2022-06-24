Belgian chemical giant Solvay wins Boeing Supplier of the Year Award

Award recognises Solvay’s innovation among more than 13,000 active Boeing suppliers.

Solvay has received a “Supplier of the Year” award from The Boeing Company. Solvay was selected alongside nine other companies for distinguished performance in working with Boeing. The supply chain visibility category recognised Solvay’s support of Boeing’s digital thread strategy by enabling real-time visibility across the supply chain.

This year’s award recipients represent an elite group among more than 13,000 active Boeing suppliers in 48 countries around the world. The selection was based on stringent performance criteria for quality performance, delivery performance, cost, environmental initiatives, customer service and technical expertise.

“For more than 50 years, Solvay and Boeing have been collaborating to solve complex problems through technical innovation, unconventional supply chain solutions, and commitment to shared core values,” said Carmelo Lo Faro, President, Solvay Materials Segment. “This award is testament to both our longstanding partnership built on delivery, innovation and collaboration and to the value we create together as we navigate the challenging times faced by the industry. Solvay is honoured to have been selected for this prestigious award and we look forward to continuing to do our best to serve Boeing.”

Solvay’s composite materials business is a global provider of advanced lightweighting material solutions that enable our customers to design, develop and efficiently manufacture high-quality, high-performance composite structures for aerospace, automotive and other demanding industries. In the aero industry, these materials contribute to lowering CO? emissions by lightweighting the aircraft to reduce their fuel consumption. In addition, Solvay’s materials offer greater design freedom, thereby improving aerodynamics.

Brussels, June 24, 2022