Belgian chemical giant Solvay and Boeing sign long-term enterprise agreement

Solvay’s contract extension covers composites and adhesives across all Boeing commercial and defence aircraft programmes

Solvay has been awarded a new long-term enterprise agreement by Boeing. Solvay provides material solutions across all commercial and defence programmes at Boeing for applications including primary and secondary structures, interiors and surfacing.

Solvay supplies Boeing with a large portfolio of advanced materials including thermoset and thermoplastic composites, adhesives and surfacing films from its locations in the U.S., Europe and China.

“We are proud to continue supporting Boeing’s programmes with an extensive portfolio of composite and adhesive technologies critical to advancing innovation in aircraft design and manufacturing,” said Carmelo Lo Faro, president of Solvay’s Composite Materials business unit. “This contract renewal reinforces Solvay’s more than 30-year relationship with Boeing.”

“This contract enables Boeing to secure material supply for all our strategic programmes and brings some certainty to a volatile environment,” explained Elizabeth Lund, Vice President and General Manager, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Supply Chain. ”Boeing appreciates the long-term partnership, consistently good performance, and relationship with the Solvay team.”

Solvay remains confident in the future of aerospace and looks forward to continuing its long-term partnership with Boeing.

Alpharetta, November 2, 2020