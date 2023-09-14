As African aviation traffic builds, Boeing forecasts demand for 1,025 new aeroplanes

Boeing has released a forecast highlighting significant growth in African aviation traffic, projecting that intra-African passenger travel will increase more than fourfold in the next two decades.

This growth is driven by fast-expanding regional and domestic networks, with a forecasted 7.4% annual growth rate, surpassing the global average of 6.1%.

Boeing anticipates a demand for 1,025 new aeroplanes in Africa over the next 20 years.

Key points from Boeing’s 2023 Commercial Market Outlook for Africa include:

African Aviation Growth: Intra-African passenger traffic is expected to quadruple, making it one of the highest-growth regions globally. Fleet Expansion: Africa’s commercial jet fleet is set to more than double over the next 20 years, reaching 1,550 aircraft. Traffic Recovery: African aviation has rebounded strongly in 2023 due to pent-up demand and economic growth, with flights currently 8% above pre-pandemic levels. Economic Factors: Africa’s above-average long-term economic growth (3.4%), urbanization, and a growing middle-class population will continue to drive increased demand for air travel. Trade and Connectivity: Initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area and Single African Air Transport Market are expected to boost trade and intra-regional connectivity. Fleet Composition: Single-aisle jets, such as the Boeing 737 MAX, are anticipated to account for over 70% of commercial deliveries, primarily supporting domestic and intra-regional routes. African carriers are also expected to require 275 new widebody aircraft for long-haul flights and air freight growth. Fuel Efficiency: Fuel-efficient models like the Boeing 737 MAX, 777X, and 787 Dreamliner are expected to make up nearly 90% of African jet deliveries, with a substantial portion of these deliveries replacing older aircraft. Workforce Growth: The demand for aviation personnel in Africa is projected to rise, with a need for 69,000 new professionals, including 21,000 pilots, 22,000 technicians, and 26,000 cabin crew members. Commercial Services: Opportunities in commercial services, including supply chain, manufacturing, repair, and overhaul, are valued at $105 billion.

In summary, Boeing’s report highlights the significant growth potential in African aviation driven by economic factors, increased connectivity, and the need for more fuel-efficient and modern aircraft to meet rising passenger and cargo demand. This growth is expected to create opportunities for various aviation-related sectors and a need for a larger workforce in the industry.