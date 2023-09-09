Saab signs agreement with Boeing for the production of 787 Dreamliner doors

Saab has signed an extension agreement with Boeing for the manufacturing of large cargo doors, bulk cargo doors and access doors for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Swedish aerospace company Saab has entered into an extension agreement with Boeing for the production of various doors for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. This contract builds upon an existing agreement established in 2004 for the same programme.

Saab has a history of delivering over 1,100 shipsets for the 787 Dreamliner programme and is experienced in providing aerostructures for both military and commercial aircraft. The doors produced for this programme will primarily be constructed using composite materials, offering lightweight and easily installable solutions for Boeing.

This agreement strengthens the partnership between Saab and Boeing, enhancing their cooperation in both commercial aerostructures and defence projects such as the T-7A trainer.