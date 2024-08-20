FAA orders inspections of pilot seats on Boeing 787 planes following safety incidents

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has mandated inspections of pilot seats on Boeing 787 planes following a March 2024 incident where a LATAM Airlines flight experienced a sudden descent, injuring around 50 passengers.

The incident, caused by uncommanded movement of the captain’s seat, prompted the FAA to issue an airworthiness directive affecting 158 US-registered 787 Dreamliners and 737 planes worldwide.

The FAA cited additional reports from Boeing of similar seat malfunctions, with three cases linked to loose switch caps. The directive aims to prevent further in-flight hazards caused by unintended seat movements.