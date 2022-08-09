Boeing gets green light from FAA to resume 787 deliveries

The Federal Civil Aviation Administration (FAA) has cleared Boeing to resume deliveries of its long-haul 787 Dreamliner, after a total suspension since May 2021 due to operational issues.

“We expect deliveries to resume in the coming days,” the FAA said in a statement, assuring that the agency would inspect each plane before delivery.

Acting FAA Director Billy Nolen met with agency safety inspectors in South Carolina last week to confirm they were satisfied with the improvement measures taken by Boeing. He spoke with them about the measures taken to improve the quality of production but also about the guarantees given as to the independence of the employees who must ensure compliance with the regulations on the assembly lines.

Boeing declared to AFP: “We will continue to work with the FAA and with our customers towards a resumption of deliveries of the 787“.

The first defects on the 787 Dreamliner had been discovered at the end of the summer of 2020. The aircraft was closely examined, and other problems had since appeared. Boeing had to suspend deliveries from November 2020.