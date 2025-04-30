Boeing 787 Dreamliner surpasses 1 billion passengers in under 14 years

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Family

Boeing announced that its 787 Dreamliner fleet has carried over 1 billion passengers, achieving the milestone faster than any widebody aircraft in history. Since entering service in 2011, the fleet of 1,175+ Dreamliners has completed nearly 5 million flights across 30+ million flight hours, connecting 520+ airports in over 85 countries.

Key highlights:

  • Over 2,000 orders from 89 customers, making it the bestselling widebody passenger jet.
  • Operates 2,100 daily flights, carrying 480,000 passengers daily.
  • Supports 425+ new nonstop routes, including the longest (London–Perth) and shortest (Aruba–Curaçao) Dreamliner routes.
  • Offers 25% greater fuel efficiency than the aircraft it replaces.

Boeing marked the occasion with a celebratory video and invited the public to share #Dreamliner memories on social media.

