Another Boeing 787 production flaw to delay the delivery of 90 “Dreamliners”

Boeing has discovered a new production flaw in its 787 Dreamliner that could potentially slow down deliveries of the aircraft. The issue involves a fitting for the plane’s horizontal stabiliser, which helps maintain balance during flight. Boeing will need to inspect all 90 Dreamliners in its inventory and expects it to take two weeks to fix each aircraft.

While the problem does not affect the safety of in-service 787s, it adds to a series of setbacks for Boeing, which has already faced delivery stoppages and production issues with the Dreamliner in the past.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has validated Boeing’s assessment that there is no immediate safety issue for the 787s currently in service but will not issue new airworthiness certificates until the matter is resolved to its satisfaction.

Despite the production flaw, Boeing still believes it can deliver 70 to 80 Dreamliners this year.