Qatar Airways welcomes first Boeing 777-9 aircraft to Doha

The latest-generation Boeing 777-9 test aircraft arrives in Qatar for the first time highlighting the airline’s commitment as a global launch customer for the ultra-modern jet

Qatar Airways today showcased its role as a global launch customer for the latest generation Boeing 777-9 aircraft after welcoming the ultra-modern, fuel-efficient jet to Doha International Airport (DIA).

A host of VIP guests joined Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Mr Akbar Al Baker to share in the arrival of the aircraft, which will remain in Qatar before returning to Seattle’s Boeing Field to continue its rigorous test programme.

The aircraft, which is anticipated to join the award-winning airline’s fleet in the near future, will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, delivering 20 percent lower fuel consumption and emissions than previous generation aircraft. Key technologies enabling this efficiency are its new carbon-fibre composite wing, new engines and natural laminar flow nacelles.

The 777-9 builds on the 777 and 787 Dreamliner families to deliver the flight experience of the future. Passengers and crew alike will enjoy a more comfortable cabin altitude, better humidity, a smoother ride, a wider cabin, larger windows and a spacious architecture.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Mr Akbar Al Baker said: “It was back in 2013 that Qatar Airways Group initially announced its planned investment in Boeing’s latest-generation aircraft.

“After visiting the Boeing factory in Everett, Washington in September 2018, we had the opportunity to view the 777-9 up close in person, but today marks the first chance for the airline and our esteemed VIP guests to witness our significant commitment to this incredible aircraft here in Qatar as it arrives for the first time.

“We are tremendously proud to be a global launch customer for this industry-leading product, and to be able to showcase our commitment towards continuing to support our thriving global network with a fleet that includes the youngest, most technologically-advanced and efficient twin-engine aircraft in the world.”

Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO, Mr Stan Deal, said: “We are honoured by Qatar Airways’ enduring commitment to the 777-9 and to the partnership and innovation it represents. With its unprecedented improvement in fuel efficiency and emissions and new levels of comfort, we look forward to seeing the 777-9 delight Qatar Airway’s passengers for many years to come.”

Note: The Boeing 777-9 continues its tour with a visit to Frankfurt Airport, home of another customer: Lufthansa.