Boeing Grounds 777X Test Fleet After Discovering Engine Assembly Faults

Boeing has grounded its 777X test fleet after discovering a severed thrust link on one test aircraft during a routine inspection in Hawaii. Further checks revealed cracks in the assemblies of two other planes. The FAA, which recently approved 777X certification test flights, was promptly notified.

The GE-9X engines, the largest ever built, are central to the 777X design, with Boeing having developed a specific titanium thrust link for added safety. The program, first announced in 2013, has faced repeated delays, and this latest issue may further push back its timeline.

Emirates President Sir Tim Clark, awaiting 200 of the planes, doubts deliveries will happen before 2026. Analysts warn that this setback could prolong approvals and diminish investor confidence in Boeing’s ability to deliver the 777X on schedule.