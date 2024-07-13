Boeing begins certification flight trials for 777-9 with FAA

Boeing has initiated the certification flight testing of its long-delayed 777-9 aircraft, marking a significant milestone with U.S. aviation regulators onboard. This follows the company’s receipt of Type Inspection Authorisation (TIA), which allows FAA pilots to participate in the necessary testing for certification.

The 777-9, part of Boeing’s 777X upgrade project, has faced multiple delays since its inception in 2013. Despite recent production and legal challenges, Boeing is now progressing with what it describes as its most comprehensive commercial flight test effort.

However, the plane’s largest customer, Emirates, does not expect certification to be completed before early 2025.