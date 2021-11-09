Boeing 777X arrives in Dubai after longest flight ever for 2021 Dubai Airshow

777-9 flight test aeroplane makes its international debut, flying non-stop from Seattle to the United Arab Emirates

On display at the Dubai Airshow starting November 14

The new Boeing 777X arrived at Dubai World Central at 14:02 p.m. (GST) today, ahead of the upcoming Dubai Airshow. The aeroplane will be on static display and featured in the show’s flying programme starting November 14.

The 777-9 flight test aeroplane made a nearly 15-hour nonstop flight from Seattle’s Boeing Field to Dubai, the first international flight and longest flight to date for the 777X as it continues to undergo a rigorous test programme.

Building on the best of the industry-leading 777 and 787 Dreamliner families, the 777-9 will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, delivering 10% better fuel use, emissions and operating costs than the competition and an exceptional passenger experience. The 777X family has a total of 351 orders and commitments from eight leading customers around the globe. The first delivery of the aeroplane is expected in late 2023.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/