Boeing 777X arrives in Dubai after longest flight ever for 2021 Dubai Airshow

- 777-9 flight test aeroplane makes its international debut, flying non-stop from Seattle to the United Arab Emirates
- On display at the Dubai Airshow starting November 14
The new Boeing 777X arrived at Dubai World Central at 14:02 p.m. (GST) today, ahead of the upcoming Dubai Airshow. The aeroplane will be on static display and featured in the show’s flying programme starting November 14.
The 777-9 flight test aeroplane made a nearly 15-hour nonstop flight from Seattle’s Boeing Field to Dubai, the first international flight and longest flight to date for the 777X as it continues to undergo a rigorous test programme.
Building on the best of the industry-leading 777 and 787 Dreamliner families, the 777-9 will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, delivering 10% better fuel use, emissions and operating costs than the competition and an exceptional passenger experience. The 777X family has a total of 351 orders and commitments from eight leading customers around the globe. The first delivery of the aeroplane is expected in late 2023.