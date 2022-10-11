[Video] Boeing 747-400 Dreamlifter loses tire during take-off

On 11 October, a Boeing 747-4H6(LCF) Dreamlifter (registered N718BA and operated by Atlas Air) departed Taranto-Grottaglie Airport, Italy carrying Dreamliner components towards Charleston Airport, United States.

During take-off, however, the aircraft lost a tire of the main landing gear. At moment of writing, flight 5Y4231 continues flying towards Charleston Airport.

