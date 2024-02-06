New issue with Boeing 737 MAX fuselage to further delay production and deliveries

Boeing has identified new issues with the fuselage of its 737 model, requiring “rework” on approximately 50 undelivered aeroplanes, according to Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal.

The problem, related to two holes not drilled precisely to requirements, is not an immediate safety concern but may cause delays in near-term 737 deliveries. Boeing has faced challenges with its 737 MAX over the past year, and this latest development comes after a recent in-flight safety incident on Alaska Airlines prompted a Federal Aviation Administration investigation.

Deal mentioned that employee suggestions for improvements have been considered, including expediting tool purchases and enhancing access to certain plane parts.